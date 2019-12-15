PODCAST » Rip City Report, Jusuf Nurkić Workout Edition

Greetings from Phoenix, where we've been for the last few days as the Trail Blazers prepare to take on the Suns Monday night. After we were able to see Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkić's on-court workout Saturday afternoon, which is the first time the media has seen the 7-0 center working out extensively since he suffered compound fractures in his left leg back in March, we fired up the mobile podcast studio to record yet another edition of the Rip City Report, which you can listen to below...

In this, our 184th edition, Joe and I discuss Nurkic’s rehabilitation, his workout in Phoenix, being pain-free and when he might return before moving on to the recent struggles of the Trail Blazers' bench. We also play another round of "Walton or Oden" and finish up as always by answering listener questions about trades, assistant coach David Vanterpool’s departure, the next live podcast, Zach Collin’s anticipated return, 1980s night and more. And we've got a new Carmelo Anthony intro, so shoutout to Dave Barberis for hooking it up.

