PODCAST » Rip City Report: Game One Recap, Game Two Preview Edition

Greetings and happy Monday to you all. After the Trail Blazers' came away with a 104-99 victory versus the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game One of their first-round playoff series Sunday afternoon, your podcast crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, returned to the Moda Center to record another 2019 Playoffs edition of the Rip City Report podcast...

In this, our 165th edition, we discuss the Trail Blazers' victory versus the Thunder in Game One at the Moda Center, what we liked and didn’t like about Portland's performance, Enes Kanter's career game, Moe Harkless setting the tone with his defense, Paul George’s health and struggles, the Thunder running their offense through Steven Adams, play another round of "Walton or Oden," and finish by answering listener questions about the Blazers’ rotation, Jake Layman’s absence, staggering Lillard and McCollum’s minutes, Zach Collins, Game 2 adjustments and more.

