PODCAST » Rip City Report: Game 6 Recap, Game 7 Preview Edition

After travel, scheduling and fatigue kept us from recording for nearly the last two weeks, the Rip City Report is back for a Game 6 recap/Game 7 preview edition, which you can listen and/or subscribe to on various platforms below...

In this, our 169th edition, we discuss Portland's Game 6 win and the team's incredible playoff run so far, the play of Rodney Hood and Zach Collins, Hood’s chance at playoff redemption, the upcoming Game 7 in Denver, whether the Blazers should bench Moe Harkless and Al-Farouq Aminu in favor of Collins and Hood, play another round of Walton or Oden and answer listener questions Evan Turner’s playoff production, the Blazers’ Game 6 closing lineup, Will Barton’s eye poke, Mike Malone’s classiness, the X-factor in Game 7 and more. It's a good way to pass an hour as you wait patiently for Game 7 to start at some point Sunday (the time is still to be determined based on whether Rockets/Warriors goes seven games as well).

