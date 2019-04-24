PODCAST » Rip City Report, Game 5 Pandemonium Edition

Unbelievable. After Damian Lillard, aka Dame Time, aka Logo Lillard, aka Gina's Son, aka Dame Daddy, aka First-Team LaHeem, made his second game-ending, season-ending, buzzer-beating three-pointer of his career to finish off the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 4-1 Gentleman's Sweep in the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs, your humble podcast crew returned to the scene of Lillard's heroics to record yet another edition of the Rip City Report podcast, which you can listen to, at least if you stil have functioning ear drums, on a number of platforms below...

In this, our fifth 2019 Playoff edition, we do our best to discuss Lillard's remarkable Game 5 performance and unforgettable buzzer-beater against the Thunder, whether Lillard is the best player in franchise history, the special nature of the moment and why you should savor it, the scenes that stand out to us from a memorable Game 5, Jusuf Nurkic’s surprising visit to the Moda Center Tuesday, play another round of "Walton or Oden" and finish by answering listener questions about Lillard’s status as a superstar, whether he owns the two best shots at franchise history, the insanity at the Moda Center, the biggest surprise of the series, how Game 5 ranks in our 12 seasons covering the team, Enes Kanter’s shoulder injury and more.

You can listen and/or subscribe to the Rip City Report on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play and Spotify. The team is taking the next two days off, so we'll do the same, but we'll be back before the start of the Western Conference semifinals with a preview of the series versus the winner of Nuggets vs. Spurs.