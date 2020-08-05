PODCAST » Rip City Report: Game 3 Win Versus Rockets Edition

Greetings to both the late-nighters and the early-risers. After the Trail Blazers pulled off an impressive 110-102 victory versus the Houston Rockets in their third "seeding game" in Orlando, Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, hit record on a late-night edition of the Rip City Report, which you can listen to below...

In this latest post-game NBA restart bubble edition of the Rip City Report, we recap the win versus the Houston Rockets, Portland's playoff chances with five games to play, which are looking a lot better than they did a week ago, another clutch — and vintage — performance from Carmelo Antony, the the ascension of Gary Trent Jr., winning in different way and Terry Stotts' success with regard to coaching challenges. If you're working graveyard or rising with the sun, you'll have something to listen to to pass the time.



You can subscribe/listen to the Rip City Report on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, Spotify and I Heart Radio.