PODCAST » Rip City Report, Game 3 Recap/Game 4 Preview Edition

Greetings once again from Oklahoma City. After a contention Game 3 Friday night, which the Thunder won 120-108 for their first victory of the series, and before a Easter Day Game 4, your humble podcast crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, met up at the team hotel in OKC to record yet another edition of the Rip City Report podcast, which you can listen/subscribe to below...

In this, our fourth 2019 Playoff edition, we discuss the taunting and trash-talking of Game 3, how that will affect Game 4, the need for the Blazers to not get involved in the sideshow antics, which plays into the Thunder’s hands, Oklahoma City's role players finally showing up, officiating and free throw shooting, play yet another round of Walton or Oden and finish by answering listener questions about Jake Layman’s minutes, whether the Thunder are the NBA’s most obnoxious team, the Blazers’ mentality, Russell Westbrook’s treatment of the media, adjustments moving forward and more.

You can listen and/or subscribe to the Rip City Report on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play and Spotify. We might not be able to podcast between Game 4 and Game 5, as the series now switches to games every other day, but we'll do our best.