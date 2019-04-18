PODCAST » Rip City Report, Game 2 Recap/Game 3 Preview Edition

Greetings from Oklahoma City. After losing most of Tuesday to travel, Joe Freeman, he of the Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, constructed the mobile podcast studio Wednesday afternoon to record the Game 2 recap/Game 3 preview edition of the Rip City Report podcast, which you can listen/subscribe to below...

In this, the third 2019 Playoffs edition of the Rip City Report podcast, Joe and I discuss Portland's Game 2 victory versus the Thunder, Moe Harkless being the Trail Blazers’ X-factor, what adjustments, if any, the Thunder make, Damian Lillard’s defense and dominance in the series and Russell Westbrook’s struggles before playing another round of Walton or Oden and finishing up by answering listener questions about Meyers Leonard’s play, whether Seth Curry should get more shots, Jusuf Nurkic’s recovery, Oklahoma City’s home-court atmosphere, Zach Collins’ reluctance to shoot and more.

You can listen and/or subscribe to the Rip City Report on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play and Spotify. And we'll be back to record a another edition here in OKC between Game 3 and Game 4.