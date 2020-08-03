PODCAST » Rip City Report, Game 2 Loss To Celtics Edition

Another game in the bubble, another Rip City Report podcast.

After the Trail Blazers went down by 24 in the first half, rallied to take the lead in the fourth quarter, only to eventually fall 128-124 to the Boston Celtics in the second game of their eight-game restart, your podcast crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, fired up Zoom to record the 201st edition of the Rip City Report...

In this second post-game edition of the restart, we discuss what went wrong in the loss whether we're more or hopeful about this team’s playoff chances after two games, the play of Gary Trent Jr., the first instance of "Dame Time" in the bubble, Jusuf Nurkic continuing to impress, late-game decisions and the coming contest against the Rockets on Tuesday.

You can subscribe/listen to the Rip City Report on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, Spotify and I Heart Radio. We'll be back after Tuesday's game and with a "virtual fan seat" for the Nets game on August 13 to give away!