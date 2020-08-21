PODCAST » Rip City Report, Game 2 Edition

Greetings from a blustery Oregon coast. After the Trail Blazers were handled by the Lakers in Game 2 of the Western Conference one/eight first-round matchup, your humble podcast crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, fired up the so-so vacation house wifi to record the 210th edition of the Rip City Report...

In this episode we recap the Trail Blazers' 111-88 blowout loss to the Lakers in Game 2, Portland offense struggling under the weight of their own mistakes and L.A.'s defense, the difficulty of trying to slow Anthony Davis and what to make of Damian Lillard's dislocated finger. We also play a round of "Walton or Oden" and finish up by answering your questions about changing hotels, CJ's wine collection (ed. note: I mistakenly said I could hold a whole case in two fingers, I meant to say two hands) in Orlando, the Lakers complaining about "Blow The Whistle," Jusuf Nurkic's team defense, whether Lillard should have still been in the game in the third quarter, Gary Trent Jr. on LeBron James and more.

You can subscribe/listen to the Rip City Report on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, Spotify and I Heart Radio.