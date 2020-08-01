PODCAST » Rip City Report, First Restart Game Edition

Greetings once again from north Portland. As promised, with the Trail Blazers begin their schedule in Orlando as a part of the resumption of the NBA season, your humble podcasting crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, are firing up the Zoom studio to record new Rip City Reports after all eight "seeding" games at Walt Disney World in Orlando. And luckily, the team gave us a lot to talk about in their first contest...

In this, our 200th, albeit truncated, edition, we discuss the Trail Blazers besting the the Memphis Grizzlies 140-135 in overtime, the play of Jusuf Nurkić and the news that his grandmother is in a coma due to the coronavirus, the first few days in the bubble breaking well for Portland's playoff chances, Terry Stotts shortening his rotation, the play of Gary Trent Jr. and Mario Hezonja, truly inexplicable officiating, CJ McCollum taking it back to the Denver series, Damian Lillard and whether he's dealing with injury and Carmelo Anthony coming up big in the clutch. It was hard to keep it short with so much to consider, but we did our best.

