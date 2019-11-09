PODCAST » Rip City Report, Episode Dame Goes For 60

Greetings, suffering Trail Blazers' fans. After Damian Lillard put up a franchise-high in scoring Friday night in a loss to the Nets, Portland's fourth in a row, your humble podcast crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, figured it was time to record our first post-game edition of the Rip City Report podcast, which you can listen to via subscription or though one of the players below...

In this, our 178th edition, we discuss Lillard's 60-point performance, the Blazers’ losing streak and general struggles, the play and criticism of Hassan Whiteside, CJ McCollum’s shooting woes and Zach Collins’ injury. We also play a quick round of "Walton or Oden" and finish up by answering listener questions about the vibe of the team, our biggest surprises, tanking, Anfernee Simons closing games and more. We stayed up late to make this one happen, so give us a pity listen if nothing else!

You can subscribe/listen to the Rip City Report on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play and Spotify. And if you haven't already, consider leaving a review! We might read it on the next podcast!