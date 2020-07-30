PODCAST » Rip City Report, Episode 199

Greetings again from north Portland. With the Trail Blazers beginning their eight-game restart of the 2019-20 season Friday afternoon versus the Grizzlies, your humble podcast crew of Joe Freeman, fresh off of covering protests for The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, fired up the Zoom call to record the 199th edition of the Rip City Report, which you can listen/subscribe to below...

In this episode we preview the matchup versus the Memphis Grizzlies, discuss Portland's eight-game schedule, give two reasons the Blazers might make the postseason and two reasons why they might not, Joe's experience covering protests, the challenges of covering basketball remotely and the big man rotation. We also get in a round of "Walton or Oden" and finish up as always by answering your questions about Anfernee Simons, Mario Hezonja, crowd noise in empty gyms and more!

You can subscribe/listen to the Rip City Report on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, Spotify and I Heart Radio. Our plan is to record after each of the Trail Blazers' games in Orlando, so now is the time to rate and subscribe!