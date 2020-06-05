PODCAST » RIP CITY REPORT, EPISODE 196

With the news Thursday that the NBA board of governors approved a plan to restart to the 2019-20 season, you humble podcasting crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, fired up the virtual studio to record the 196th edition of the Rip City Report, which you can listen to on various formats listed below...

In this edition we discuss the NBA's plan to restart the 2019-20 season in Orlando and how the Trail Blazers fit into the truncated, 22-team season at Walt Disney World, why were the Blazers voted against the NBA’s plan and protests and world developments. Joe and Casey also play another round of "Walton or Oden" and answer listener questions the Blazers’ playoff chances, a Twin Tower lineup featuring Jusuf Nurkic and Hassan Whiteside, free agency, the Blazers’ starting lineup and more.

