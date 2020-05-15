PODCAST » RIP CITY REPORT, EPISODE 195

Greetings from north Portland! Since there's been some movement, small as it might be, regarding the decision on if/how/when the remainder of the 2019-20 NBA regular season and the entirety of the postseason will be played, your humble podcasting crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, fired up the video conferencing app to record the 195th edition of the Rip City Report...

In this edition we discuss the latest developments regarding the postponement of the 2019-20 NBA regular season, reports that the league is making positive steps toward a resumption of play, Portland's practice facility reopening, the 2-4 week timeline for a decision regarding how the NBA moves forward and the Trail Blazers starting the process of refunding season and single game tickets. We also play another round of "Walton or Oden" and finish up by answering your questions about how we're managing the COVID-10 pandemic, Damian Lillard's chances of being a Top 15 scorer all-time, the returns of Nurkic and Collins and how much time I've spent playing video games since the shutdown.

You can subscribe/listen to the Rip City Report on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, Spotify and I Heart Radio. Hopefully the next time we record we'll all have a much better idea of whether we're looking forward to a playoff push or the 2020-21 season.