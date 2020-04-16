PODCAST » RIP CITY REPORT, EPISODE 194

Greetings from north Portland! Since it's been just over a month since the NBA season was postponed and the same amount of time since we've recorded an edition of the Rip City Report podcast, Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, figured it was time to fire up the video teleconference to bang out the 194th edition of the Rip City Report podcast...

In this edition, we discuss the latest, or at least what little "latest" there is, on the NBA season and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, life under shelter-in-place and the uncertainty we’re all facing, if the NBA season resumes, what it might look like and whether next season is also in jeopardy. And as always, we play a round of "Walton or Oden" and finish up by answering listener questions about wearing sweatpants during quarantine and why my house is always so cold, Blazers classic games, NBA after COVID-19, Anfernee Simons’ 21st birthday, our favorite old Blazers teams and more.



