PODCAST » RIP CITY REPORT, EPISODE 192

After missing out on recording last week due to travel, your humble podcasting crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, returned to the Moda Center studios to record the 192nd edition of the Rip City Report podcast. Give it a listen...

In this edition, we discuss the impending return of Jusuf Nurkic, Portland's playoff chase with roughly three weeks to play in the regular season, whether Nurkic’s return affects the Blazers’ playoff chances and give some initial details of the next live podcast taping, which is currently scheduled for April 1 at Tough Luck! We also play a round of "Walton or Oden" and finish up with answering your questions about making the playoffs vs. building long-term chemistry, trading this year’s draft pick, Rodney Hood, coronavirus, our favorite sports to watch, playing in empty gyms, David Vanterpool and more.

