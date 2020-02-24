PODCAST » RIP CITY REPORT, EPISODE 191

Greetings and thanks to all the listeners out there. After the Trail Blazers split their first two games after the All-Star break, your humble podcasting crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of trailblazers.com, hit the Moda Center studio to record the 191st edition of the Rip City Report, which you can subscribe/listen to below...

On this week's show we discuss the win over the Detroit Pistons and how each of us came away from it feeling about Portland's playoff chances, the play of CJ McCollum in Damian Lillard's absence, how long Lillard might be ot for and the lack of offensive production from the bench. We also play another round of "Walton or Oden" and finish up by answering listener questions about Carmelo Anthony’s future with the team, Anfernee Simons’ development, whether Hassan Whiteside would embrace a bench role, the decade nights and more.

You can subscribe/listen to the Rip City Report on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, Spotify and I Heart Radio.