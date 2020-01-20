PODCAST » Rip City Report, Episode 187

Greetings to all the podcasts listeners out there. After returning from a road trip that included Portland's best win of the season, another player suffering an injury an a soon-to-be-finalized trade, it seemed like the right time to hit the Moda Center studio to record the 187th edition of the Rip City Report podcast, which you can listen/subscribe to below...

This this week's episode, The Oregonian's Joe Freeman and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, discuss the trade with Sacramento that netted Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan for Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver and two future second-round picks, whether the trade does more than shed salary and luxury tax obligations and the time Bazemore and Tolliver spent in Portland. We also play another round of "Walton or Oden" and finish the show as always by answering your questions about Hassan Whiteside, future trades, whether the Blazers are going to quit, 90s night, reddit AMA’s, the Blazers’ young players, scented candles, beer and much more.

