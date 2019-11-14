PODCAST » RIP CITY REPORT, EPISODE 179

Greetings friends and Trail Blazers fans. Before heading out for an 11-day, six-game road trip, your humble podcast crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, dusted off the Moda Center studio to record another edition of the Rip City Report podcast, available where ever your podcasts are sold...

In this, our 179th edition, we discuss the current state of the Trail Blazers twelve games into the season and breakdown some of their issues, the play of Mario Hezonja and Anthony Tolliver and the lack of depth at the power forward and center positions, rookie Nassir Little’s surprising rise and the issues replacing Zach Collins on the defensive end. We also play a round of "Walton or Oden" and finish up by answering listener questions about Meyers Leonard, Little, Fortnite, favorite candies, New Orleans food, and more.

You can subscribe/listen to the Rip City Report on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play and Spotify. And if you want to hear Joe say your name, consider leaving a review!