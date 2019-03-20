PODCAST » Rip City Report, Episode 162

After spending the better part of the last month on the road, it's great to be back home for four straight at the Moda Center. And since we're back in Portland, Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, were able to hit up the Moda Center studios to record the 162nd edition of the Rip City Report, which you can listen to on a number of podcast platforms below...

In this week's show we discuss CJ McCollum’s left knee strain, when he might return and how it impacts the rest of the season, what the Blazers’ rotation might look like moving forward, give a quick rundown of the Blazers’ closing schedule, which is rather easy, give our Not Top Blazers’ Starting Five — aka the worst players in franchise history, play another thrilling round of "Walton or Oden" and finish by answering listener questions about Moe Harkless’ “kick block,” tiki drinks, the Blazers’ playoff chances, lettuce on burritos, the Blazers’ success against elite defenses and more.

You can listen and/or subscribe to the Rip City Report on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play and Spotify. And consider giving us a review!