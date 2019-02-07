PODCAST » Rip City Report, Episode 158 Live From Tough Luck

Greetings to all the non-live show attenting podcast fans out there. If you attended Wednesday night's recording of the Rip City Report at Tough Luck, then you already know what Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, discussed ont this week's show. If not, you can catch up below...

In this, our 158th edition, we give our thoughts on the NBA trade deadline and the deals that have come so far, the trade that brought Rodney Hood to Portland, the wing rotation with the arrival of Hood and the recent strong play of Jake Layman, play a quick round of "Walton or Oden" and finish by answering a bunch of great questions about climate change, the St. Paul Rodeo, Meyers Leonard and previous trade deadline deals from those of you who were kind enough to join us in person. A huge thanks to Tough Luck, Ezra Careff, Dave Barberis and everyone who came out. We appreciate the support a great deal.

You can listen and/or subscribe to the Rip City Report on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play and Spotify. And if you weren't able to make it out to catch the show live, we'll likely record another some time in the spring.