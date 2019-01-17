Podcast: Rip City Report, Episode 155

The day after Jusuf Nurkić logged Portland's first triple-double in over five years, your podcast double-double of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, hit the Moda Center studios to record the 155th edition of the Rip City Report podcast, which you can listen to below or via subscription...

In the latest edition we discuss Nurkic's first triple-double and his recent play, whether Damian Lillard is a "lock" for the 2019 All-Star Game, Jake Layman and what happens if/when Moe Harkless returns to the lineup, Blazers feasting on bad teams, play a round of "Walton or Oden" and answer listener questions about Caleb Swanigan, if Portland deserves to have multiple All-Stars this season, Al-Farouq Aminu's defense, favorite eras of Trail Blazers' basketball, chicken nuggets and more. It's a very NBA midseason edition.

You can listen and/or subscribe to the Rip City Report on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play and Spotify. Let's do it again next week.