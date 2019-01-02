PODCAST » Rip City Report, Episode 153

Greetings and a happy new year to all the podcast enthusiasts out there. After taking a short hiatus for the holidays, your humble podcast crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, returned to the Moda Center studios to record the first Rip City Report podcast of 2019, which you can listen to below…

On this, our 153rd episode, we discuss Jusuf Nurkić’s strong play as of late and whether we are seeing Nurkić Fever 2.0, both Seth Curry and Moe Harkless stepping up their respective games, pay yet another round of Walton or Oden, give an update on the one-sided Nurkić three-point attempt wager and finish off as always by answering listener questions about Nik Stauskas’ struggles, Curry’s recent play, Blazers in-game promotions, healthy eating, a perfect non-star player for the Blazers, resolutions for the new year and much more.

You can listen and/or subscribe to the Rip City Report on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play and Spotify. Also, the news of Larry Weinberg's passing came across right after we got done recording, which is why it's not referenced on this week's show. Weinberg was one of the founders an original owner of the Trail Blazers. Condolences to the Weinberg family.