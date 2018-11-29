PODCAST » Rip City Report, Episode 150

Greetings Trail Blazers fans and podcast enthusists. After the Trail Blazers ended a three-game losing streak thanks in large part to Damian Lillard's force of will, your humble podcast crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, returned to the comfy confines of the Moda Center studio to record the 150th edition of the Rip City Report, which you can listen to on various podcast platforms linked below...

This week we consider what has gone wrong with the Blazers’ defense, whether the current version of Jusuf Nurkic is better than the “Nurkic Fever” version, Zach Collins’ recent foul trouble and whether Damian Lillard should be an MVP candidate. And as always we play yet another round of "Walton or Oden" and finish by answering listener questions about the Blazers’ forward production, whether Lillard will get a supermax contract, Stotts’ 400th win, the Blazers’ MacGyver, “Christmas Vacation,” the Blazers' standing after 20 games and more. We're finally starting to get the hang of it after 150 of these.

You can listen and/or subscribe to the Rip City Report on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play and Spotify. And if you want to leave a review, who's going to stop you?