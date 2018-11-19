PODCAST » Rip City Report, Episode 149

Greetings from New York City. After starting a six-game trip with losses to the Lakers and Knicks before bouncing back Sunday night versus the Wizards in Washington DC, your humble podcast crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, fired up the mics in Joe's midtown Manhattan hotel room to record the 149th edition of the Rip City Report, which you can listen to on vaious podcast formats below...

On this, our second road-recorded edition of the year, we discuss how the Trail Blazers have played so far on their six-game trip, the up and down play of the bench, the team’s chemistry and cohesiveness, which was on display during one incredible possession versus Washington, Moe Harkless’ injury, the Jusuf Nurkic three-pointer attempt bet, play another round of “Walton or Oden,” and finish by answering listener questions about Jake Layman, the Wizards, Zach Collins’ 21st birthday, annoying NBA public address announcers, Thanksgiving turkey, Thanksgiving side dishes, Evan Turners chances of winning Sixth Man of the Year and more.

You can listen and/or subscribe to the Rip City Report on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play and Spotify. And apologies for the questionable sound quality quality, I'm still trying to get our mobile studio settings dialed in.