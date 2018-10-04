PODCAST » Rip City Report, Episode 144

Hello loyal podcast listeners. With over a week of training camp and one preseason game in the books, your humble podcast crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, returned yet again to the Moda Center studios to record yet another edition of the Rip City Report, which you can listen to below!

In this, the 144th edition of the Rip City Report, we take another look at the Trail Blazers' rotation and do our best to explain what the bench unit might look like, whether Nik Stauskas might be in line for a larger role than originally thought, give update on Moe Harkless’ health, break down the news that CJ McCollum had a PRP injection in his right knee, play a round of "Walton or Oden," then a round of over/under, and then a round of Blazers Jeopardy before finishing by answering your questions about fan enthusiasm, Damian Lillard’s impact on Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic’s three-point shooting, attending a preseason game, our favorite road cities, Meyers Leonard’s role and much more. There's also considerable amount of crosstalk about running out of soap in the shower and whether a bear with sharks for arms would really be all that lethal, so prepare yourself for that.

