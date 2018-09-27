PODCAST » Rip City Report, Episode 143

Greetings Trail Blazers-interested audiophiles. After three days of training camp practices, your humble podcast crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, hit the Moda Center studios to record the first 2018 training camp edition of the Rip City Report, which you can listen and/or subscribe to on various audio platforms...

In this, our 143rd edition, we give our general thoughts on the first three days of training camp, the schematic and personnel changes that may or may not be on the way for the Blazers, Moe Harkless’ knee, what we're expecting in the first preseason game, play a round of "Walton or Oden" and answer listener questions about Anfernee Simons, Evan Turner’s expanded role, our “bold predictions,” the lack of a veteran sage on the roster, board games, mustaches and more.

