PODCAST » Rip City Report, Episode 141

Greetings loyal podcast listeners. Between squaring away the summer league championship and free agency being all but over, the real NBA offseason is just about upon us. But before taking some time off, your boys Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, returned to the Moda Center studios to record yet another of the Rip City Report podcast, which you can listen to below...

In this, our 141st edition, we take a look at the good and bad of the Blazers’ offseason, what was learned at summer league, the decision to not re-sign Ed Davis, Damian Lillard’s happiness and finish up by answering listener questions about the Blazers’ guard rotation, backup bigs, Anfernee Simons, Zach Collins, the NBA’s playoff format, the traded player exception and more. If nothing else, it's an improvement over our last episode, which has been lost forever to the peculiarities of audio recording technology.

You can listen to the Rip City Report on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play and Spotify!

