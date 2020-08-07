PODCAST » Rip City Report, Down Goes Denver Edition

Greetings and salutations. After the Trail Blazers turned in a record-setting performance in a victory versus the Denver Nuggets Thursday night at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, we hit the late-night virtual podcast studio to record yet another edition of the Rip City Report. Give it a listen...

In this latest post-game bubble edition, Joe and I discuss the The Blazers bombing away from three versus the Denver Nuggets and what we like about how Portland is playing, a defiant and dismissive Gary Trent Jr. continuing to torch the NBA bubble, Damian Lillard once again surpassing his own records, the Trail Blazers' attitude and approach in Orlando and moving to within a half game of the Grizzlies for eighth. We also tell you what you need to do to have a chance to win a "virtual fan seat" to Sunday's game versus the 76ers. And do it quick, I've got to get the two names in by Friday afternoon. Don't leave me hanging!



You can subscribe/listen to the Rip City Report on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, Spotify and I Heart Radio.