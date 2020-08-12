PODCAST » Rip City Report: Damian Does It Again Edition

Dame did it again.

After the 6-3 point guard in his eighth season out of Weber State scored 61 points to deadlift the Trail Blazers past the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday night in Orlando, your remote podcast crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, hit record on another post-game edition of the Rip City Report. Please listen...

On this post-game edtion we theorize about Lillard's performance and the exclusive company he's in as one of two players to score at least 60 points three times in one season, the win moving the Trail Blazers into eighth-place in the Western Conference, another vintage Carmelo Anthony night, the news that CJ McCollum has been playing with a vertebral transverse process fracture in his back, Hassan Whiteside returning to the lineup and making an impact and the race for the Western Conference Play-In with one seeding game remaining.

