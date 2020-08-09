PODCAST » Rip City Report, Clippers Trash Talk Edition

A happy weekend to all of you hanging out at home or putting in work. After the Clippers bested the Trail Blazers in a game that featured an ample amount of trash talk, both in game and afterward, Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, carved out some time to record yet another post-game Orlando restart edition of the Rip City Report. Give it a listen...

In this, our 204th edition, we discuss the Trail Blazers’ inability to put teams away in the bubble, the Damian Lillard-Patrick Beverley-Paul George beef, NBA pettiness, Gary Trent Jr.’s continued strong play and petty criticism from Paul George and Portland's playoff chances and schedule with three games to play as they drop to 3-2 in Orlando and move a game and a half behind the Memphis Grizzlies for eighth in the West.

