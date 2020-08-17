PODCAST » Rip City Report, Blazers vs. Lakers Playoff Preview Edition

Welcome to the 2020 NBA Playoffs. With the Trail Blazers clawing their way into the postseason to face the Los Angeles Lakers in their 1-8 matchup, it was time to record the first 2020 Playoffs edition of the Rip City Report with Joe Freeman and ya boi Casey Holdahl. Give it a listen...

In this, our 208th edition, we preview the 8-seed Trail Blazers' first round series versus the 1-seed Lakers, how Portland might go about defending LeBron James, their advantage in the guard matchup, getting something out of Hassan Whiteside and Anthony Davis and his past postseason success against Portland. They also play another round of "Walton or Oden and finish up by answering listener questions “Live in the Bubble,” the Blazers’ Twin Tower lineup, Zach Collins’ playing status, CJ McCollum’s back injury, home-court “advantage,” Lillard’s scoring prowess and more. I also yell "MELO" on like four different occasions and cast off my previous skepticism about statistical milestones. Please don't let that keep you from listening!

You can subscribe/listen to the Rip City Report on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, Spotify and I Heart Radio.