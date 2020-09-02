PODCAST » Rip City Report, 2020 Offseason Edition

A happy September to all of you out there in Rip City. A few days after the Portland Trail Blazers' 2019-20 season finally came to a close, we fired up the virtual podcast studio to record the first 2020 offseason edition of the Rip City Report, which you can listen to/subscribe to below...

On this, our 212th edition, Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, give our thoughts on the 2019-20 season, takeaways from Portland's play in the Orlando bubble, Carmelo Anthony wanting to stay and the life and death of Clifford "Uncle Cliffy" Robinson. We also play a round of "Walton or Oden" and answer your questions about ranking the free agents to be currently on the roster, Carmelo the Recruiter, offseason plans, trade proposals and what kind of players they might look to add before the start of the 2020-21 season.

You can subscribe/listen to the Rip City Report on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, Spotify and I Heart Radio.