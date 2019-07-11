PODCAST » Rip City Report, 2019 Offseason Trade And Free Agency Edition

Greetings from Las Vegas! After a few weeks, your humble podcast crew of Joe Freeman, fresh off of a Hawaiian vacation, and I, Casey Holdahl, finally had a chance to get together to discuss, in podcast form, the bevy of signings and trades the Trail Blazers have made over the last few weeks. You can listen to those musings below...

In this edition, recorded live in Las Vegas, Joe Freeman and Casey Holdahl discuss the Portland Trail Blazers’ busy offseason thus far, the Hassan Whiteside trade and his fit with the Blazers, every new Blazers addition and say brief goodbyes to the seven players who have moved on, Anfernee Simons and Zach Collins taking on more prominent roles, play another round of Walton or Oden and finish by answering listener questions about chemistry, the 14th and 15th roster spots, Simons, next year’s X-factor, the new starting lineup and much more.

