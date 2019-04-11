PODCAST » Rip City Report, 2019 NBA Playoff Edition

Greetings and welcome to the 2019 NBA Postseason. With the Trail Blazers and Thunder facing off in the three-six series of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, thanks to a wild night that including Portland playing just six players in a come-from-behind victory versus the Sacramento Kings in the regular season finale, you humble podcast crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, returned to the Moda Center to record our first 2019 Playoffs edition of the Rip City Report podcast. Give it a listen...

In this, the 164th edition of the Rip City Report we look at Trail Blazers versus Thunder in the three-six matchup, the bad blood between the two teams, Paul George and Russell Westbrook's dominance against the Blazers this season, how the Blazers’ recent playoff failure impacts the series, the wild season finale and Anferee Simons’ rookie moment, play a Playoffs round of "Walton or Oden" and finish by answering listener questions about playoff X-factors, spending time in OKC, Moe Harkless’ headband, the Blazers’ advantage vs. the Thunder, pick-and-roll coverage, Simons’ chances of playing in the postseason and much more. I don't type this often, but I'm proud of this one, both in terms of the content and the production. We're bringing our best as well for the postseason.

You can listen and/or subscribe to the Rip City Report on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play and Spotify. And as noted multiple times during the show, we'll also be doing a live, Facebook-based edition of the Rip City Report before every home game, so be on the lookout for that prior to Game One.