PODCAST » Rip City Report, 2019-20 Season Preview Edition

Greetings Trail Blazers fans. WIth preseason in the books and the home/regular season opener scheduled for Wednesday, it was time to get into the Moda Center studios to record the 2019-20 season preview edition of the Rip City Report. Give it a listen...

In this, our 176th edition, Joe Freeman and I look at where the Trail Blazers stand heading into the 2019-20 regular season, give our opinions on whether Portland will win 50 games this season and where they'll finish in the West, predict both Western and Easter Conference standings and NBA awards, debate which player will be the Blazers’ third-leading scorer and how many games Jusuf Nurkic might play an extended edition of "Walton or Oden." And as always, the show finishes up with your questions, which this week pertain to Pau Gasol, the best early-season game, Terry Stotts’ player rotation, which player likes spicy food, which new player has embraced the Pacific Northwest, gameday posters and more.