PODCAST » Rip City Report, 2018-19 End Of The Season Edition

Greetings to all the podcast listeners the world over. After not having an opportunity to record during the Western Conference Finals, Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, returned to the Moda Center to record the final 2018-19 season edition of the Rip City Report podcast, which you can listen to on a number of platforms below...

In this, our 170th edition, we look back at what was the best and most enjoyable Trail Blazers season in 20 years, recap the playoffs and what a wild ride it was, discuss what the playoffs meant to the future of this group, break down the Blazers’ cap and roster situation heading into the offseason, play yet another round of "Walton or Oden" and finish up by answering listener questions about Blazers ownership, the Game 7 vs. Denver, who we would retain if we were GM, how this season ranks in franchise history, Jusuf Nurkic, Meyers Leonard and much more. Thank you so much for joining us on this journey for the last eight months.

You can listen to the Rip City Report on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play and Spotify. And if you haven't already, now is the time to subscribe where it is that you access the Rip City Report, as we'll be posting new episodes at various times during the offseason, most likely starting with 2019 NBA Draft coverage around the end of May, start of June.