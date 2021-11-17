PODCAST » Returning Home, Potential Lineup Changes On The Blazers Balcony

Hello loyal podcast listeners. After returning home from a week on the road, Brooke Olzendam, reporter for Trail Blazers TV, and I, Casey Holdahl, reporter for trailblazers.com, fired up the zoom studio to record the 30th edition of The Blazers Balcony podcast, which you can listen and subscribe to below...

Basketball topics on this week's show include looking back on Portland's 1-3 road trip and look forward to the 4-game homestand, besting the Raptors after an embarrassing performance versus the Nuggets, a better atmosphere at Moda Center, players making a point to be "joyful" in games, what Chauncey Billups is learning and whether changes to the starting lineup and/or end of game rotations are on the horizon. Non-basketball topics include dropping F-bombs on broadcast, Damian Lillard's approach to parenting and profanity, spending another Thanksgiving on the road, trying to figure out what table to sit at, Tony Snell's birthday party, Brooke's C-section and final farewells to Chris McGowan.

