PODCAST » The End Of The McCollum Era On The Blazers Balcony

CJ McCollum's run in Portland is over.

After the new broke that McCollum, along with Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell, have been traded to New Orleans in exchange for a package of players and picks, Brooke Olzendam, she of Trail Blazers TV, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, wiped away the tears to record an emergency edition of The Blazers Balcony podcast, which you can listen/subscribe to below...





On this, our 38th edition, we give our initial thoughts on the reported trade, along with brief takeaways regarding the deal sending Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Clippers in exchange for Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and a second round pick, though we spend most of the show reminiscing about McCollum's career in Portland, his influence both on and off the court, his partnership with Damian Lillard and some of our favorite memories of our time with the 6-3 guard out of Lehigh. The time had come to try something new, though that doesn't make saying goodbye any easier.

And we'll be back soon after the trade deadline dust settles to recap all the changes. Talk soon.