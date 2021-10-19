PODCAST » Preview And Predictions On The Blazers Balcony

Greetings and welcome to the 2021-22 NBA regular season. Before your Portland Trail Blazers begin their 21-22 campaign Wednesday night by hosting the Kings at Moda Center (tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. on ROOT Sports and Rip City Radio), Brooke Olzendam, she of Trail Blazers TV, and I, Casey Holdahl of trailblazers.com, fired up the Zoom studio to record a season preview edition (of sorts) of The Blazers Balcony podcast, which you can listen/subscribe to below...

On this, our 27th edition, we discuss the start of the season of what we're both expecting, a season of change, what to make of preseason, training camp legs, a motivated Jusuf Nurkic, a difficult early-season schedule, Larry Nance Jr.'s on-court chatter and we finish up by making a few season predictions. I'm more optimistic than Brooke!

