PODCAST » Preview And Predictions On The Blazers Balcony

by Casey Holdahl
Follow @chold
Posted: Oct 19, 2021

Greetings and welcome to the 2021-22 NBA regular season. Before your Portland Trail Blazers begin their 21-22 campaign Wednesday night by hosting the Kings at Moda Center (tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. on ROOT Sports and Rip City Radio), Brooke Olzendam, she of Trail Blazers TV, and I, Casey Holdahl of trailblazers.com, fired up the Zoom studio to record a season preview edition (of sorts) of The Blazers Balcony podcast, which you can listen/subscribe to below...

On this, our 27th edition, we discuss the start of the season of what we're both expecting, a season of change, what to make of preseason, training camp legs, a motivated Jusuf Nurkic, a difficult early-season schedule, Larry Nance Jr.'s on-court chatter and we finish up by making a few season predictions. I'm more optimistic than Brooke!

You can subscribe to the Blazers Balcony on Apple PodcastsPocket CastsStitcherTuneInGoogle PlaySpotifyI Heart Radio and Pandora. It's the best way to make sure you're not missing the newest drops!

Tags
Blevins, Keljin, Brown III, Greg, Covington, Robert, Elleby, CJ, Lillard, Damian

More ForwardCenter

Blevins, Keljin

Brown III, Greg

Covington, Robert

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter