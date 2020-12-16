PODCAST » Preseason. Working Around COVID-19 On First Edition of Unnamed Trail Blazers Podcast

A few weeks after the Rip City Report podcast unceremoniously came to an end, it's time for us at Trail Blazers HQ to finally move on. And in that spirit, I present the first edition of the currently Unnamed Trail Blazers podcast featuring myself, Casey Holdahl, and my wonderful coworker and TV host/reporter Brook Olzendam....

In the first edition, we discuss their reasons behind starting a new podcast, Portland's first two preseason games versus the Kings, first impressions of Robert Covington, Derrick Jones Jr. and Harry Giles III, Carmelo Anthony's return and "new role" and covering games in an empty Moda Center under COVID-19 precautions. And as a throwback, we also answer questions about Blazer ball handlers, the new "City" edition jerseys, who provides the best quotes and getting stuck in stairwells. It's our first crack at recording, so give us a few episodes to work out the kinks. Thanks for listening!