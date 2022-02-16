PODCAST » Post-Deadline, Pre-Break Edition of The Blazers Balcony, Presented By SoleSavy

Greetings from Memphis! Before we all go our separate ways for the All-Star break, Brooke Olzendam, she of Trail Blazers TV, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, fired up the mobile studio to record the 39th edition of The Blazers Balcony, presented by our friends at SoleSavy, which you can listen/subscribe to below...

On this post trade deadline/pre All-Star break edition, we discuss the additions of Justise Winslow and Josh Hart, the Trail Blazers pulling off some unexpected wins, beating the Lakers and Bucks and whether teams are taking Portland seriously, whether the team is better off tanking and if such a thing is even possible with the current roster, Chauncey Billups coaching up the young guys, making progress in developing an identity and becoming a team that wins due to playing hard. Other topics include 40th birthdays, CJ Elleby becoming the only CJ, Kevin and Lamar calls, hot water at the arena, Joe Cronin the dude, the sneakers Brooke is trying to obtain and SEDONA!

