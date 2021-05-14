PODCAST » Playoffs Or Play-In With One Game To Go On The Blazers Balcony

Greetings loyal podcast listeners. With the final game of the 2020-21 season upon us, Brooke Olzendam, she of Trail Blazers TV, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, wanted to get in one more episode of the Blazer Balcony podcast before the start of either the playoffs or the play-in. So despite some technical difficulties -- please excuse the less-than-pristine audio quality on this one -- we forged ahead to deliver the 17th edition of one of the Top 100 Trail Blazers-themed podcasts...

On this edition, we discuss the win versus the Jazz in Salt Lake, the loss to the Suns in Phoenix, missed free throws and unsuccessful challenges, the state of the playoff race with one game to play Sunday versus the Nuggets and whether a better potential postseason matchup is worth enduring the play-in tournament. Give it a listen.

You can subscribe to the Blazers Balcony on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, Spotify and I Heart Radio. We're also now on Pandora is that's your wave. And we'll be back Monday with either a preview of the play-in or of the playoffs. TBD.

