PODCAST » Playoffs And Shoutouts On The Blazers Balcony

Welcome to the postseason, loyal podcast listeners. After an unpredictable last day of the 2020-21 season resulted in the Trail Blazers securing the six-seed and drawing the three-seed Denver Nuggets in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs, it was time to hit record on the 18th edition of The Blazers Balcony podcast with Brooke Olzendam, which you can subscribe/listen to below...

In between giving a bunch of shoutouts to our co-workers, we recap the events that resulted in the Trail Blazers getting a rematch of the 2019 Western Conference semifinals, the Trail Blazers making the postseason eight-straight times, the matchup with the Nuggets, assuming the worst and our initial thoughts on the series. Also talk doodle doodle bam, Jody Allen's jackets, foldable pizza, mystery popcorn and Brooke's first round prediction. Begin your playoff preparation with us!

