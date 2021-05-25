PODCAST » Looking Back At Game 2 And Forward To Game 3 On The Blazers Balcony

Greetings NBA Playoff basketball fans. With the first round playoff series versus the Nuggets shifting to Portland for Games 3 and 4, the time was right to fire up the Zoom call to record the 20th edition of The Blazers Balcony podcast with Brooke Olzendam, which you can listen to below...

On this edition we discuss the Trail Blazers win in Game 1 in Denver, the loss two nights later in Game 2, Brooke's feelings about the game, the capacity at Moda Center being increased to 8,000 for Games 3 and 4, the importance of managing emotions, the contentious nature of Game 2, Carmelo's return to Denver, whether the NBA should allow fighting, The Malice In The Palace and the power of mayonnaise influencing thanks to our friends at Best Foods.

