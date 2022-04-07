PODCAST » The Last Days Of 2021-22 On The Blazers Balcony, Presented By SoleSavy

NEW ORLEANS -- Greetings and salutations to all of you who have stuck around this long. Now that we're in the final days of the 2021-22 season, your humble podcast crew of Brooke Olzendam and Casey Holdahl (that’s me) squeezed in one more edition of the Blazers Balcony podcast, presented by SoleSavy, which you can listen to below...

On this, our 45th episode, we discuss understanding your emotions at this point of the year, acceptance, inspiration from Christos, Greg Brown III's twin sister, Wunderland commercials from the late 90's, Bryan Adams, and update on where Portland sits in the standings with three games to play and why winning one more game couldn't hurt, the loss to the Thunder in Oklahoma City, the trip to Six Flags, Brooke getting credit for her sneaker choices and Greg Brown III's elite shot selection.

