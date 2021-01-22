PODCAST » Injuries And Cancellations On The Blazers Balcony

Greetings readers and listeners. With both games this week versus the Grizzlies due to COVID-19 contact tracing, Brooke Olzendan and I, Casey Holdahl, had plenty of extra time to record the fourth edition of The Blazers Balcony podcast, which you can listen/subscribe to below...

In this edition we discuss the Memphis cancelations and why they're not such a bad thing, Jusuf Nurkic breaking his right wrist, Clint Capela breaking CJ McCollum's left foot, how the Trail Blazers go about making up for both absences and our own previous injuries. It's a tight little show for the end of your work week.

