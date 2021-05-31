PODCAST » Game 4 Recap, Game 5 Preview On The Blazers Balcony

Greetings to fans of both the Portland Trail Blazers and hot podcast audio. In between the Trail Blazers winning Game 4 to tie the series versus the Nuggets at 2-2 and what will likely be a pivitol Game 5 Tuesday night in Denver, Brooke Olzendam, she of Trail Blazers TV, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, fired up the cross time zone Zoom call to record the 21st edition of the Blazers Balcony podcast, which you can listen/subscribe to below...

On this latest playoff edition we discuss the Trail Blazers evening the series by winning Game 4 in convincing fashion, the stellar play of Norman Powell and Jusuf Nurkic, Nurk vs. Perk, matching Nikola Jokic's minutes, CJ McCollum doing what needs to be done, the return of fans to Moda Center and our expectations for Game 5. And in between we take on topics such as fry size, horse pools, random capitalization and the soothsaying of Brooke's pregame interviews.

You can subscribe to the Blazers Balcony on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, Spotify, I Heart Radio and Pandora. Talk again soon!