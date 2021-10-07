PODCAST » First Preseason Game Takeaways On The Blazers Balcony

Greetings podcast fans. With Fan Fest and the first preseason game in the books, Brooke Olzendam, she of Trail Blazers TV, and I, Casey Holdahl of trailblazers.com, fired up the digital studio to record the 25th edition of the Blazers Balcony podcast, which you can listen to in its entirety below...

On this week's edition we consider Portland's first preseason contest, a 121-107 loss to Golden State on Monday, the play and perspective of Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons as backup point guard, Cody Zeller's broken nose and players playing through injuries, a new look for Norman Powell, Larry Nance Jr. getting recognized by NBA GMs and dive bar dogs. Give it a listen!

You can subscribe to the Blazers Balcony on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, Spotify, I Heart Radio and Pandora. Talk soon!