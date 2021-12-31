PODCAST » A farewell to 2021 On The Blazers Balcony, Presented By SoleSavy

Greetings to all the podcasts listeners in these final days of the year. With 2022 just a few days away, Brooke Olzendam, she of Trail Blazers TV, and I, Casey Holdahl, fired up the mobile studio to record the last 2021 edition of The Blazers Balcony, which you can listen to below...

On this edition we look at where the Trail Blazers stand with one game to play in 2021, how the team has gone about dealing with half the roster being unavailable due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols (players have both entered and exited the protocols since this recording), the issues that arise from being shorthanded and undersized, answer one listener-submitted question and throw out some podcast stats from the last calendar year. Close out 2021 with us!

